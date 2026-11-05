FECTALK Coming Up On 100 Episodes

Industry veteran Tim Acord’s podcast, FECTALK, is coming up on its 100th episode. The podcast “discusses the challenges, opportunities and evolving business practices that shape today’s amusement and family entertainment operations.”

“One of the reasons I started FECTALK was to share the knowledge and experiences I’ve gained over more than three decades in this business,” Acord said. “Our industry is filled with talented people and incredible opportunities, but operating a successful amusement business takes more than simply buying games and turning them on. I wanted to create something that would offer practical information, encourage thoughtful conversations and help operators make better business decisions.”

He continued: “There’s a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge throughout our industry. My goal is to continue building FECTALK into a resource where we can share ideas, discuss challenges and celebrate what makes this business so special. Reaching 100 episodes is exciting, but I’m even more enthusiastic about where we can take it from here.” Learn more and listen at www.fectalk.com.