Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»FECs Out as Michigan Covid Restrictions Begin

FECs Out as Michigan Covid Restrictions Begin

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

New restrictions in Michigan scheduled to last for three weeks (ending Dec. 9) specifically includes the closure of entertainment centers, bowling alleys and movie theaters, and also suspends in-person dining at bars and restaurants.

According to the Lansing State Journal, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the order is necessary to stop the ongoing spread of Covid-19. “As hard as this is, we all need to make short-term sacrifices for a long-term gain.

Retail stores can remain open but must operate at 30% capacity. Outdoor dining is also still on the table for Michigan eateries.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.