FECFIN and IATP Partner

The FEC Financial Group (FECFIN) has been selected by the International Adventure & Trampoline Park Assn. (IATP) as their official credit card processor.

“IATP selected FECFIN to be the official processor of the new Profitable Parks Program, which was launched to connect members with industry leading vendors,” said IATP executive vice president Sarah DiCello. “FECFIN offers a service that meets the growing demand for seamless financial services throughout the trampoline parks industry.”

Added FECFIN CEO Scott Heit: “Besides saving money, park operators have unique needs that other credit card processors find difficult to navigate. FECFIN not only provides 24/7/365 support but also the system integrations and payment solutions that FECs need to thrive.”

FECFIN will be exhibiting at the upcoming IATP Conference & Trade Show in Round Rock, Texas, from Sept. 11-12 at booth #220.

You can also learn more by emailing [email protected] or [email protected].