FEC University Network Conference May 14-16

FEC University Network will take place May 14-16 in Loveland, Colo. The FUN conference is spearheaded by partners Funovation, Laserforce and Think Adventure, and sponsored by many industry leaders.

The event’s agenda and key speakers will be announced soon. With your attendance at FUN, you’ll get to meet with “like-minded owners, operators and FEC managers … to network and revolutionize the future of entertainment.” Attendees will also get free IAAPA Expo passes.

Click here to register today or visit www.fecfun.com for additional information. You can also contact [email protected] or call 863-438-7469.