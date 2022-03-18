FEC University Network Conference May 11-13

FUN, the FEC University Network, will host its inaugural conference from May 11-13. The brand-new educational event, organized by Laserforce, Escape Theory, Funovation and Art-FX Studios, will be hosted at Loveland Laser Tag in Colorado.

In addition to those groups, which created FUN because they “shared desire to start a collaborative conference focused on mutual growth,” sponsors include Party Center Software, SafePark USA and Perky’s Pizza.

The two-and-a-half-day conference will discuss how to get the most out of your birthday parties, how to optimize your space using small footprint attractions and how to create the most fun for your guests. A full schedule is in the works.

Stay up to date and register for the event at www.fecfun.com.