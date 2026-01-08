FEC Summit ’26 in AZ: Early-Bird Pricing Over Today

The IAAPA FEC Summit is scheduled for Feb. 1-3 in Glendale, Arizona, at the Wigwam Resort. Early-bird pricing ends today, Jan. 9, so be sure to register now if you plan to go.
The 3-day event is a chance this year for FEC operators in colder climates to get a break in the sunny Southwest and also learn about different revenue strategies, operational efficiencies that save time and money and marketing tactics.
There will also be plenty of time for networking opportunities. IAAPA members can attend for $499; non-members for $849. Learn more at www.iaapa.org.