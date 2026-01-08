FEC Summit ’26 in AZ: Early-Bird Pricing Over Today

The IAAPA FEC Summit is scheduled for Feb. 1-3 in Glendale, Arizona, at the Wigwam Resort. Early-bird pricing ends today, Jan. 9, so be sure to register now if you plan to go.

The 3-day event is a chance this year for FEC operators in colder climates to get a break in the sunny Southwest and also learn about different revenue strategies, operational efficiencies that save time and money and marketing tactics.