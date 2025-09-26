FEC Success Wraps Myrtle Beach Program

The twice-yearly FEC Success Institute recently concluded its second training of 2025. The two-day training and networking event was held Sept. 23-24 at Fun Warehouse in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The educational program was created by Amusement Products, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has been running for more than 25 years. “From the beginning, the FEC Success Institute has been about more than selling attractions,” said Dutch Magrath, president of Amusement Products. “It’s about giving operators the knowledge and resources they need to succeed long-term. By connecting them with experts across the industry, we help people see the bigger picture and make informed decisions that set them up for success.”

The company said highlights included a live interview with the owner of Fun Warehouse, Tim Marks, who shared “firsthand insights into operating a thriving 72,000-sq.-ft. FEC.” Attendees also participated in hands-on attraction demonstrations, go-kart rides, bowling and a behind-the-scenes facility tour.

To learn more, visit www.fecsuccess.com and www.amusementproducts.com/news.