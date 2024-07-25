FEC Success Program Returns in September

The next FEC Success Institute, hosted by Amusement Products since 1997, will be held at their manufacturing facility in Chattanooga, Tenn., from Sept. 24-25.

The two-day educational program features in-depth presentations and open discussions about important FEC topics and current trends in feasibility, attraction mix, construction, facility management, insurance, redemption games and other parts of the biz. The seminar also includes hands-on testing of attractions at Sir Goony’s Family Fun Center, located next door to Amusement Products’ manufacturing space.

“The opportunity to interact with FEC experts to gain firsthand knowledge of their trade experience gives attendees invaluable contacts they will need to make their business a success,” said Dutch Magrath, president of Amusement Products and Amusement Construction Co.

“Whether it is one-on-one discussions with dedicated experts about your project or sharing ideas with the whole group to get a variety of perspectives, the FEC Success Institute gives attendees the connections and the tools needed to make their FEC a success for years to come.”

Go to www.fecsuccess.com to sign up.

You can also contact Rick Johnson at [email protected] or by calling 423-892-7264, ext. 109.