FEC Success Institute Sept. 26-27 in Kentucky

With 25 years under their belts, Amusement Products recently announced a change of venue for their next FEC Success Institute, to be held Sept. 26-27 at Atomic City Family Fun Center in Paducah, Ky.

Like always, the two-day seminar will cover a variety of topics to educate and inspire new and existing FEC operators. Topics include development, feasibility, zoning, design, food and beverage, attraction mix and much more. Each segment will include a Q&A session.

“This will be a great opportunity to see a very nice award-winning indoor FEC with a wide variety of attractions,” said Dutch Magrath, president of Amusement Products and Amusement Construction. “We are excited for this opportunity for attendees to experience a new and exciting venue that has also benefited from the FEC Success Institute.”

The 44,000-sq.-ft. fun center features Amusement Products’ Lightning go-karts, their Spin & Flip bumper cars, laser tag, an 18-hole mini-golf course and arcade games. The venue’s owners, Jeff and Sharolette Pierce, were named as 2023 Entrepreneurs of the Year by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.

Learn more about the upcoming event at www.fecsuccess.com.