FEC Success Institute Resumes March 21-22

FEC Success Institute will hold its first educational program of the year from March 21-22 in Chattanooga, Tenn. Hosted by Amusement Products since 1997, the event features instruction from some of the brightest minds in the FEC industry for operators who want to learn the ins and outs of operating a successful business.

The industry experts will share information about FECs from start to finish, including how to choose your attractions, facility construction and management, debit card systems, employment, feasibility and much more.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.fecsuccess.com to register today.