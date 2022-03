Just a reminder… Amusement Products will host their first of two 2022 FEC Success Institute sessions next week (March 8-9) at their manufacturing warehouse in Chattanooga, Tenn.

FEC Success Institute has itself been an industry institution. Created in 1997, its goal is to educate startups and existing owners and operators on how to make a successful fun center business. Today, the program is even an accredited course for IAAPA certification.

Learn more at www.fecsuccess.com.