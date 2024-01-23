FEC Success Institute March 5-6 in Tennessee

Chattanooga will once again play host to “the FEC industry’s longest-running educational program,” FEC Success, from March 5-6. The Amusement Products-led event shares insights into the industry from those who know it best.

“The opportunity to interact with FEC experts to gain firsthand knowledge of their trade experience gives attendees invaluable contacts they will need to make their business a success,” said Dutch Magrath, president of Amusement Products and owner of Sir Goony’s Family Fun Center.

The two-day seminar touches on topics including attraction mix, construction, facility management, insurance, debit systems, food and beverage and more.

Visit www.fecsuccess.com or contact Rick Johnson ([email protected]; 423-892-7264, ext. 109) for additional information on the program.