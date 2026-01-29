FEC Success Institute March 10-11 in Tennessee

Amusement Products will host their first FEC Success Institute program March 10-11 at their manufacturing facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“FEC Success was created to help people make informed decisions and move forward with confidence,” said Dutch Magrath, president of Amusement Products. “Whether you’re building your first center or improving an existing operation, the goal is to connect you with proven experts, practical insight and real-world examples you can apply to your own facility.”

The company says the program, ongoing since 1997, is the longest-running educational program designed for both FEC startups and existing operators looking to grow, upgrade or refine their business.

Learn more at www.fecsuccess.com.