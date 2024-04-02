FEC Success Institute Hosts First 2024 Event

Amusement Products’ long-running FEC Success Institute was held recently at their manufacturing facility in Chattanooga, Tenn.

The company reports that about 60% of the educational seminar attendees are in the beginning stages of their FEC builds, while the remaining 40% represent existing entertainment venues who come to the Institute “to explore the latest trends and innovations in the industry as they consider upgrades, expansions or additional locations.”

The two-day seminar also featured a look at the latest of Amusement Products’ technology, as well as hands-on testing at the nearby Sir Goony’s Family Fun Center.

The next scheduled FEC Success Institute educational program is Sept. 24-25 at the same location. Visit www.fecsuccess.com for more information.