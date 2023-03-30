FEC Success Institute Hosts Capacity Crowd

FEC Success Institute, hosted since 1997 by Amusement Products, recently had their first of two events this year. There were 25 companies represented at what they call industry’s longest-running education program for FECs.

“This was an excellent introduction to FECs,” said attendee Barbara Moseley. “I was able to talk to others who are in the business, as well as the experts.”

Among the topics at the two-day seminar were feasibility, attraction mix, construction, facility management, employment, insurance and much more.

Learn more at www.fecsuccess.com.