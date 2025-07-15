FEC Success Institute Heading to Myrtle Beach

Amusement Products recently announced that its upcoming FEC Success Institute is heading to a new venue. It’s now scheduled for Sept. 23-24 at Fun Warehouse in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“We’re proud to host an event that empowers new operators and strengthens our industry,” said Tim Marks, owner of Fun Warehouse. “FEC Success plays an important role in educating and connecting people who want to create great entertainment experiences.”

The two day event is full of learning, networking experiences and hands-on exploration for those wanting to break into the FEC business. Expert-led sessions on attractions, construction, financing, operations and more highlight the event.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Tim and his team for offering to host,” added Dutch Magrath, president of Amusement Products. “Fun Warehouse represents what a well-executed FEC can look like, and we’re thrilled to share that example with our attendees.”

Learn more and sign up at www.fecsuccess.com.