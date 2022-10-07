FEC Success Institute Draws Capacity Crowd

Amusement Products in Chattanooga, Tenn., recently held their latest two-day FEC Success Institute, bringing together a record number of FEC startups and veteran owners from all over the country. The popular seminar has been running since 1997 and continues to pick up steam.

“I honestly had my mind made up before the seminar that this was just going to be another typical seminar that had more fluff than substance,” said attendee Bob Schneida. “I couldn’t have been more wrong. While not every presentation was applicable to my situation, they were all very informative and contained more relevant information than I ever expected.”

The twice-annual event brings together panels of experts from within the FEC industry to discuss topics with new facility operators and industry long-timers alike. FEC Success Institute is also a pre-approved course for IAAPA’s certification program.

Learn more at www.fecsuccess.com.