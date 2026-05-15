FEC of the Year Hosts AAMA’s FEC Connect

Getting the “all-access pass” to AAMA’s 2026 FEC of the Year, 45 registrants took part in the recent FEC Connect, held May 4-5 at Star Lanes Polaris in Columbus, Ohio.

“We made a good selection for FEC of the Year,” said AAMA Executive VP Pete Gustafson. “What a fabulous venue Star Lanes is. The behind-the-scenes tour was really cool.”

AAMA leaders and other attendees got a detailed look at the pinsetters, kitchen, arcade and other attractions. Gustafson said owners Doug and Jeff Mechling explained that in trying to find their demographic, they landed on families and corporate clients. It’s a venue for the whole family.

While the mall location limits the pizazz of the Star Lanes exterior, guests step inside and are transported to another world.

“When you walk in, you have a full view of all their attractions,” said AAMA’s Director of Operations Tina Schwartz. Gustafson added, “And you know you’re in a really special place. It’s got a richness to it.”

He said it was evident from their visit that Star Lanes built not only a bowling-anchored family entertainment center, but a culture built around exemplary customer service. “There was energy and enthusiasm and real unity across the board.”

Schwartz said the Mechlings worked hard to empower their team leaders while still being hands-on owners. “They found a real perfect sweet spot,” she said.

FEC Connect attendees included vendors and owner-operators of FECs, bowling centers and go-karting facilities. They were all treated to Star Lanes’ chef-driven menu, which includes signature cocktails.

“I came out of that event inspired by the goodness our business can do,” Gustafson said. “They had a real can-do attitude and commitment to excellence.”

Fun Across America, which also publishes a column in RePlay, made a video featuring the center and highlighted its status as AAMA’s FEC of the Year. Click here to watch it on YouTube and get your own behind-the-scenes view into Star Lanes Polaris.

Stay tuned for the next FEC Connect and all of AAMA’s other events at www.coin-op.org.