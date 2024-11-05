FEC Market to Reach $108B Globally by 2033

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the FEC and indoor entertainment market will be a $108.4 billion industry worldwide by 2033. For comparison, the market size in 2023 was measured at $30.8 billion.

“The global family/indoor entertainment center market is growing due to several factors such as increase in the adoption of smartphones and increase in cloud adoption,” the report claimed. “However, data security and privacy concerns are restraints for the family indoor entertainment center market.”

The largest growth is anticipated with facilities in the 10,000-sq.-ft. to 20,000-sq.-ft. range, Allied Market Research said. “This size range is ideal for creating a wide range of attractions while still being manageable and affordable for operators,” they wrote.