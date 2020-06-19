FEC International Gives Behind the Scenes Tours

A Behind the Scenes Tour Series has been launched by FEC International, the organizers of the online Slack channel created for FEC owners and operators to come together and share knowledge as the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold.

The group started its series with a look on June 18 at Dart’em Up in Austin, Texas, where owner Richard McVay took virtual participants through his flagship facility (see the video recording here). In order to participate, login to the Slack channel to get access to the Zoom meeting link, which will be weekly starting July 2.

The next virtual tours will be at America’s Incredible Pizza Company (July 2), Big Thrill Factory (July 9) and Escapology (July 16). Click here to make sure you’re a part of this online FEC community.