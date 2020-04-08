FEC International Creates Resource Channel for Operators

A Slack channel has been created for FEC owners, operators and other key players in the FEC industry as a place to come together and share knowledge, best practices and ideas with each other during and after the COVID-19 crisis. Created by a small group in the FEC community, the Slack channel has grown to nearly 200 participants around the world within a few weeks.

“The seed for the idea actually came from several stakeholders in the FEC community, and we moved quickly and collaboratively to bring it to life because we knew we couldn’t waste any time helping each other navigate the craziness,” said founding member Christine Buhr, former owner and president of Shakers Fun Centre in Calgary, Alberta.

Request to participate at www.fecinternational.org.