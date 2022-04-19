FEC Financial Group Focuses on Fun Centers

The newly-founded FEC Financial Group LLC dubs itself the FEC industry’s “only dedicated merchant services provider.” You can learn more about the group at this week’s California Entertainment Machine Assn. event (April 22) and the Roller-Skating Expo from May 3-4.

“With FEC Financial Group, I’m so happy to be able to merge several fields I’ve worked in over the last 25 years, including FECs, payments and software,” said Scott Heit, FEC/FIN’s founder and CEO. “We hope to take the FEC industry by storm with unparalleled service, lowest rates and seamless integrations.”

While FEC Financial is a new entity, Heit’s team has a combined 100 years of experience in the FEC and financial services industries. Contact them at [email protected]. In addition to the CEMA show and RSA convention, they’ll also be at Bowl Expo (June 29-30), IATP (Sept. 19-21) and IAAPA (Nov. 15-18).