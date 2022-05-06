FEC Connect Postponed

AAMA has reported that the FEC Connect event scheduled for May 10 at RPM Raceway in Stamford, Connecticut, has been postponed.

The association said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we have regretfully made the difficult decision to postpone FEC Connect Stamford. We look forward to hosting a future event at RPM Raceway and thank the RPM team for their assistance in planning, and their understanding now.”

Future FEC Connect events are also planned for Arena Sports in Seattle (July 19), Two Bit Circus in Los Angeles (July 21) and High Five in Austin (Oct. 25). Email [email protected] with any questions.