FEC Connect Columbus Coming Up May 4-5

AAMA’s FEC of the Year winner, Star Lanes Polaris in Columbus, Ohio, will play host to the association’s FEC Connect event from May 4-5.
They call it “the event for both new and seasoned family entertainment center operators looking to elevate their business.” What better than an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into the award-winning FEC to learn the secret to success?
From operations and attractions to revenue strategies and guest experience, attendees can connect with and learn from the best at FEC Connect.
Click here to register and see the schedule of events.