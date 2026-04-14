FEC Connect Columbus Coming Up May 4-5

AAMA’s FEC of the Year winner, Star Lanes Polaris in Columbus, Ohio, will play host to the association’s FEC Connect event from May 4-5.

They call it “the event for both new and seasoned family entertainment center operators looking to elevate their business.” What better than an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into the award-winning FEC to learn the secret to success?

From operations and attractions to revenue strategies and guest experience, attendees can connect with and learn from the best at FEC Connect.