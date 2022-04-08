FEC Connect Brings Operators Together

AAMA held its latest FEC Connect event at the Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood, Florida, on April 5. The next one is scheduled for May 10 at RPM Raceway in Stamford, Connecticut.

The day was packed with information presentations by industry leaders, including a media and PR talk with Russ Van Natta (Creative Works); “The Five Myths of Hiring” led by Vivian Conterio (TrainerTainment); a panel on supply chain issues with Dan Coppola (ICE), Paula Rinker and Trevor Gianaris (both of Elaut); a discussion on monitoring contracts with Kevin Lonzo (Lonzo Law); and a legislative update from Margeaux Plaisted and John Russell (Dentons).

“FEC Connects are single day, ‘pop-up’ events held at premier location-based entertainment centers around the country,” explained AAMA’s executive vice president Pete Gustafson. “The fact they take place in one day makes them doable for local AAMA members and FEC owner-operators to attend. And we hold them on Tuesdays when venues are less busy to make it even easier to participate.”

At the event, AAMA also unveiled a partnership with Service First Processing, a company offering an exclusive program designed to reduce the cost of credit card processing. Typical members should see reductions of “at least 15% in their credit card processing fees.” Further details will be announced later.

Learn more at www.coin-op.org.