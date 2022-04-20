FEC Connect Accepting 2022 Speaker Proposals

AAMA’s next FEC Connect will be May 10 at RPM Raceway in Stamford, Connecticut. The association is looking for speakers for that event as well as its other upcoming FEC Connect meetups.

Selected speakers will receive a complimentary event ticket, which includes a site tour, lunch and full participation in FEC Connect. All topics will be considered, but some topics they’d like included are regarding marketing and branding, food and beverage offerings, merchandising, operations and legislative issues, among others. (Click here to see the full list and to submit a proposal.)

Other FEC Connect events scheduled this year are: July 19 at Arena Sports in Seattle, July 21 at Two Bit Circus in Los Angeles and Oct. 25 at High Five in Austin.

Learn more at www.coin-op.org/fec-connect. Any questions can be directed to [email protected] or you can call the AAMA office at 847-290-9088.