FEC “Community Roundtable” Focuses on Tenants, Landlords

Click here to register for an FEC roundtable discussion called Tenants & Landlords Working Together on Pandemic Related Solutions, hosted by Bob Krause and Dave Wilson of FUNtrepreneurs and United Play. It will be held on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. Pacific time.

The discussion will feature panelists RJ Mohindra and Amanda Seward of FEC Real Estate; Jennifer Hill and Julie Harris of DPCRE, commercial landlord representatives; Kevin Lonzo of Lonzo Law; and Sheryl Bindelglass of SherylGolf.

The information-packed roundtable will address tenant options, landlord options, the owner-operator perspective and more.