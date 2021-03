A new entertainment venue called FatCats will open on April 16 in Queen Creek, Ariz. The 61,000-sq.-ft. facility has a 50-game arcade, eight screen movie theater, 20 bowling lanes, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf and virtual reality.

According to ABC15, there is also a restaurant and bar that serves pizzas, burgers, salads and sandwiches. It’s the third FatCats location in the Phoenix area with two others in Gilbert and Mesa.

To learn more, visit www.fatcatsfun.com/grand-opening-qc.