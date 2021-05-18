FatCats Grand Opening Draws Hundreds of Visitors

A new FatCats entertainment center location in Queen Creek, Ariz., held its grand opening last month with about 700 in attendance, according to the Queen Creek Independent.

The location is the venue’s ninth in four states. It has two others in the Phoenix area, too, located in Gilbert and Mesa. The 61,000-sq.-ft. facility in Queen Creek has a 50-game arcade, eight screen movie theater, 20 bowling lanes, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf and virtual reality.

In a press release, the Utah-based company stated its “commitment to the town of Queen Creek is to be ‘better for having been at FatCats.’ We expect those who work here to leave better individuals than when they started. We also hope that our guests feel better for having spent time with us.” Learn more at www.fatcatsfun.com.