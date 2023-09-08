FastTrax Fort Myers Coming to Ciniello’s Headpinz

Bowling maven Pat Ciniello recently announced plans for a multi-million-dollar go-kart facility called FastTrax Fort Myers that will be located alongside his HeadPinz in that Florida city. The overall project will be called HeadPinz Entertainment Complex.

According to WINK, the project will break ground later this year. The 62,000-sq.-ft. venue will be ready by the end of 2024.

“We’re so excited for what this means to everyone in Southwest Florida,” said Ciniello, president of Bowling Management Associates. “FastTrax will be a stunning display of high-tech features, unlike anything in the area. Multi-level karting, with all-electric go-karts, featuring three tracks (one for kids and two for adults).

“We’ll have options to create one super-track for even greater fun. But karting is only a part of the equation – FastTrax features 50-plus arcade games, space for corporate functions and full-service Nemo’s Trackside Bar.”