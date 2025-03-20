Family Thrill Ride Hits New Heights in Florida

A new family thrill ride is ready for guests at Fun Spot America Theme Parks – particularly at the location in Kissimmee, Florida.

Swinging up to 32 thrill-seekers up to 60 feet in the sky, Up and Overboard is the tallest twin pendulum ride in North America. The attraction is intended to be just as memorable as it is dizzying, due in part to its vibrant light display.

“Up and Overboard is an example of our ongoing commitment to continually enhance our guest experience,” said John Arie Jr., CEO of Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “We’re excited to open this ride just in time for spring break and watch our guests experience it again and again.”

Up and Overboard is the first of two new rides debuting in Kissimmee this year. Next up is a kiddie swing called Swing Around, coming to the “Kids Spot” area. This pair is a part of a planned package of new rides primed for the theme park chain this year.

The company recommends purchasing a season pass for unlimited access to Up and Overboard and other rides across Florida and Georgia. Click here to learn more about Fun Spot America Theme Parks.