Family Sports Center Gets Lasertron Install

Lasertron recently installed its latest LED Interactive Arena at Family Sports Center in Englewood, Colo.

The companies have been partners for nearly 22 years, Lasertron said. Prior to this most recent switch, in April 2014, they had upgraded from Lasertron’s LT-10 system to the LT-12 system.

“Lasertron has once again outdone themselves,” said the center’s general manager Bill Dobbs. “They came in during the COVID pandemic and totally redid their previous arena. It looks amazing with all the new LED lights, arena barriers and the new recharge station. We are so excited to share the new arena once we are able to safely open back up.”

Learn more at www.lasertron.us and www.ssprd.org/Family-Sports-Center.