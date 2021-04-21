Family-Run Amusement Park Reopens After 13 Months Closed

Adventure City, located right on the Anaheim-Stanton border in Orange County, Calif., is back open as of April 16 after an extended closure of just over a year due to Covid restrictions.

The pandemic forced the family-owned and operated amusement park’s general manager Allan Ansdell Jr. to lay off all but three of their 150 employees – including his wife, Trina. The office manager, maintenance manager and a security guard kept the business running and ready to return during the closure.

Now, according to the Orange County Register, Trina is back along with about 90 of Adventure City’s employees. Opened in 1994, Adventure City is a “little theme park that’s big on family fun” – and the community’s happy that it’s back open.