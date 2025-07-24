Family-Owned Fun Center Hits Small Idaho Town

Atomicade Family Fun Center has opened in Arco, Idaho, according to East Idaho News. It’s owned by Lisa Lawson and her sons, Anthony Walsh and Freedom Smith. Lawson said she hopes to rekindle the sense of community connection she remembers from her childhood in the area.

The arcade offers a variety of games, pool and air hockey tables, dart boards and a snack bar.

While locals have been frequenting the business throughout the week, summertime brings tourists heading to Craters of the Moon National Monument or other recreation sites in the area.