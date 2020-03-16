Family Opens Selma Arcade

Lyvonia Rivers-Towns and her husband, Roosevelt Towns Jr., recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new LevelUp Gaming Arcade, located in the Selma Mall in the Alabama city of the same name.

According to the Selma Times-Journal, the arcade has an assortment of video games, Skee-Ball, air hockey tables and even a miniature basketball court. The Selma natives, both graduates of the local Southside High School, said the arcade is their way of contributing to the community.

“Selma is a ghost town and there’s nothing for the kids to do around here,” Rivers-Towns said. “The arcade is a place of gathering for the kids and they can have parties here.” Visit them online at www.levelupgamingarcade.com.