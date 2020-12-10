Family Fun Factory Reopens with Help from Tigapo

Cloud-based arcade management software provider Tigapo recently installed at Family Fun Factory in New Hartford, N.Y., a 30,000-sq.-ft. location with an arcade, laser tag, esports and other entertainment.

“Family Fun Factory offers the latest arcade games and advanced new entertainment technology, like virtual reality gaming, so it was a natural progression to update to Tigapo’s cloud-based platform, which is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning,” the company said.

Joseph Belmonte, owner of Family Fun Factory, learned of Tigapo and attended a virtual web demo before placing his order. “I highly recommend all FECs participate in one of Tigapo’s free web demos,” he said. “You are sure to place your order too!” Learn more by contacting [email protected].