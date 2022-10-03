Family Fun Center to Open Across from Dave & Buster’s

A family-focused entertainment business – AR’s Entertainment Hub – will open later this year at Wonderland of the Americas mall in Balcones Heights, Texas, right across the street from a Dave & Buster’s location.

According to MySanAntonio, the business is hopping into a 56,000-sq.-ft. location that was formerly occupied by Burkes Outlet. AR’s Entertainment Hub will feature arcade games, laser tag, mini-golf, VR, party rooms, an indoor playground and more.

This will be the second location for AR’s Entertainment Hub. The other is in Baytown near Houston. It is expected to open this winter. Learn more at www.arsentertainmenthub.com.