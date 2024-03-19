Family Fun and Games Buys CandyMachines.com

Family Fun and Games LLC, owned by Andy Denton, recently acquired CandyMachines.com, according to the companies. The company is a leading name in the bulk vending and amusement machine sector and under the ownership of Jerry Korn, Harris Korn and Kevin Johnson has been a prominent industry figure since 1998.

“I couldn’t be more honored and excited to lead the CandyMachines.com family and join this wonderful industry,” Denton said. “Kevin, Harris and Jerry have built an outstanding business – and we will absolutely honor that tradition going forward.”

Added Johnson: “I’m incredibly proud of our achievements at CandyMachines.com and confident that under Andy’s leadership, we’ll reach even greater heights. A huge thank you to our customers, friends and the dedicated team at CandyMachines.com.”