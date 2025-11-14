Family Entertainment Group Welcomes Two New Execs

FEG, a leader in developing and operating high-performing arcades and attractions across the U.S., announced two additions to its executive leadership team – Parisa Jalili as chief commercial officer and Justin Green as chief growth officer.

“Welcoming Parisa and Justin marks an exciting new chapter for Family Entertainment Group,” said CEO Rex Jackson. “Parisa’s commercial leadership and brand rigor, paired with Justin’s growth playbook and partnership experience, give us exactly the balance we want as we scale – disciplined execution with a relentless focus on guest experience and partner performance. Together, they’ll help shape the next era of innovation, expansion and results at FEG.”

Jalili brings more than two decades of leadership experience “spanning global commercial operations, brand management and customer experience.” Green joins FEG from the sports and entertainment sector, where he built “guest-centric businesses, forged strategic partnerships and led teams through meaningful growth.”