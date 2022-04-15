Family Entertainment Group Partners with Build-A-Bear

FEG recently partnered with Build-A-Bear on a new concept in St. Louis, the company reports. The newly-launched Build-A-Bear Adventure features a Build-A-Bear Workshop, Build-A-Bear Bakeshop, Selfie Room and Fun Zone Arcade. The launch coincided with Build-A-Bear’s 25th anniversary.

Family Entertainment Group will operate the 2,000-sq.-ft. Fun Zone Arcade, which has 25 cutting-edge games, virtual reality experiences and high-quality prizes.

“Build-A-Bear is a highly respected brand and we’re thrilled to be able to work with them on this new concept,” said Ray Smith, vice president of business development for FEG. Learn more at www.fegllc.com.