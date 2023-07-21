Family Entertainment Group Expands with New Locations

FEG’s portfolio continues to grow with the addition of three new Texas locations. In collaboration with the hospitality group Landry’s Inc., FEG will assume operations at the Galveston Pier, Kemah Boardwalk and the Houston Aquarium.

As part of the agreement, FEG will be providing a “significant upgrade” in equipment for all locations. “We are thrilled to partner with Landry’s Inc. to take over operations at these great locations in Texas,” said Ray Smith, VP of business development at Family Entertainment Group. “Our focus has always been to create memorable experiences for families, and we are excited to bring our expertise in entertainment to enhance the offerings at the Kemah Boardwalk, Galveston Pier and the Houston Aquarium.”

All told, the locations can expect to see nearly 100 pieces of new equipment including video games, virtual reality and redemption machines. Learn more at www.FEGllc.com.