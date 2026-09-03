Fallout by Stern Pinball Officially Released

In collaboration with Kilter Films and Bethesda Game Studios, Stern Pinball has revealed their new game Fallout, based on the post-apocalyptic entertainment franchise. Fallout first came onto the scene in 1997 as a video game and later spawned an Emmy Award-winning TV series.

“Now entering the physical arcade space, Fallout fans can explore the franchise’s post-war chaos through an engaging, adrenaline-filled pinball,” Stern said. It’s available now in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models. (The LE is limited to 770 units in a nod to the game’s “Great War” of 2077.)

In the game, the company explains:

“Players are thrown into the chaotic post-apocalyptic wasteland, only to discover that the end of the world is just the beginning. Through the chosen perspective of Lucy MacLean, The Ghoul or Maximus, players can experience the unique set of playable side modes and features from each character while uncovering the horrors of Vault-Tec’s past, present, and future. Players will battle wastelanders, level up S.P.E.C.I.A.L. (Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, Luck) abilities, hack computer terminals with their Pip-Boy, and enter the vault during an action-packed adventure that brings the iconic legacy of Fallout to life.”

“Fallout is beloved for its unique narrative, phenomenal world-building and ability to inspire generations of fans, cementing its place as a major cultural force,” said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball. “With Fallout by Stern Pinball, we’ve created machines that pay tribute to the legacy of this iconic franchise while pushing the boundaries of our technology more than ever before. We can’t wait for players to experience the Fallout universe come to life on the pinball playfield.”

Go to www.sternpinball.com to order.