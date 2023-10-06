Faizy’s Fun House Brings Entertainment to Lake Placid

Faizy’s Fun House, a vibrant and thrilling arcade, has officially opened its doors in the heart of Lake Placid, N.Y., reports its game partners at Shaffer Distributing. Located on Main Street, they say the newly established entertainment destination “promises an unforgettable gaming experience for visitors of all ages.

With an impressive selection of over 30 games on its main floor, Faizy’s Fun House is “quickly becoming a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike.”

The location combines classic and unique arcade games to create a “something for everyone” game mix that includes well-loved classics like Skee-Ball and air hockey along with one-of-a-kind offerings not available anywhere else in town.

The location is already expanding and has two more floors under construction where axe throwing, a bar and even more games will be available. Their goal? Becoming “the ultimate entertainment destination in Lake Placid, catering to its patrons’ diverse interests and desires.”