Fairground-Themed Arcade Bar Opening

Carousel, a fairground-themed arcade bar in the U.K. town of Huddersfield, is set to open in early 2022.

“We’re very excited to be currently working towards our launch,” said Operations Manager David Nejrup. The business is currently recruiting managers, chefs, hosts and bartenders. Alongside the arcade, there will be high-quality food and a range of beers, wines and cocktails.

“We’ll have a fiercely fun arcade with all the fun of the fair and we’ll host live DJs on weekends and have a whole host of exciting events.” Learn more at www.carouselhuddersfield.co.uk.