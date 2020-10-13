Face Place Photo Booth Installed at New MLB Store

The MLB Flagship Store – dubbed MLB NYC – opened on Oct. 2 right in the heart of Midtown Manhattan as the first permanent MLB retail store in the U.S., the result of a partnership between Major League Baseball and Legends, a premium experiences company. Apple Industries has a Face Place photo booth located in the store where fans can take photos, print them and/or share them on social media.

According to MLB, the 2-floor, 10,000-sq.-ft. location features more than 10,000 baseball caps, an extensive memorabilia section with game-used and autographed merchandise and much more.

“With a wide assortment of merchandise and showcasing products from all 30 clubs, the MLB Flagship Store offers something for all of our fans,” said Noah Garden, MLB’s chief revenue officer. “We expect the MLB Flagship Store to be more than a retail location. Over time, we plan to host MLB player appearances, special events, product unveilings and more as the location establishes itself as a new way for fans to celebrate all things Major League Baseball.”