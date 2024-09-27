FACE Amusement Participates in Buddy Walk

FACE Amusement and the Guy Fieri Foundation recently partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society for their 30th Annual New York City Buddy Walk.

“We’re excited to continue our support of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual New York Buddy Walk,” said FACE CEO Bucky Mabe. “This event creates a fun experience for buddy walk participants and their families as well as NDSS’s mission to empower individuals with Down syndrome by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities and shifting public perception.”

FACE’s Bear Hugs program donates a stuffed teddy bear each time a guest wins a bear at a FACE location (including at Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown).

To learn more about all involved, visit www.buddywalk.org, www.guyfierifoundation.org and www.faceamusement.com.