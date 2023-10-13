FACE Amusement, Guy Fieri Make Teddy Bear Donation

FACE Amusement Group and the Guy Fieri Foundation recently partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) FRIENDS Chapter to donate teddy bears at the annual Johnson City Buddy Walk at East Tennessee State University.

“We’re excited to be able to once again create a fun experience for Buddy Walk participants, their siblings, and to support the NDSS in their awesome mission to empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities and shifting public perceptions,” said FACE Amusement Group CEO Bucky Mabe. FACE is also a partner of Fieri’s food and fun venues in the region.

Additionally, FACE’s Bear Hugs program donates a stuffed teddy bear each time a guest wins a bear at a FACE location. The program is in its six year and more than 10,000 bears have been donated to various charities. Learn more at www.dsfriends.net/buddy-walk.