FACE Amusement, Guy Fieri Bring Teddy Bears for Buddy Walk

FACE Amusement Group joined forces with The Guy Fieri Foundation and National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) for the 30th Annual NYC Buddy Walk at Times Square to donate a teddy bear to each participant. One of the country’s largest Down syndrome advocacy events, more than 2,500 people joined the Buddy Walk, held in advance of National Teddy Bear Day (Sept. 9).

“We’re honored to stand alongside NDSS in their mission to empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “Through our Bear Hugs program and our ongoing partnership with NDSS and The Guy Fieri Foundation, we’re able to give back in meaningful ways that celebrate inclusion and make a positive impact nationwide.”

Now in its sixth year, FACE’s Bear Hugs program has donated more than 20,000 teddy bears to local first responders and national organizations like NDSS.