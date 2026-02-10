FACE Amusement Group Wins IAAPA Brass Ring

The IAAPA Brass Ring Excellence Award for the Best Talent Acquisition Program recently went to FACE Amusement Group.

“This award is a powerful affirmation of our people-first philosophy,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “We’ve been intentional about creating recruiting strategies that go beyond filling positions as we focus on building long-term career paths, investing in leadership development and fostering a culture where our team members can thrive. To be recognized by IAAPA on a global stage is an incredible honor.”

FACE went on to say their business “emphasizes a workplace culture that is welcoming, engaging and growth-focused, while providing team members with the training, knowledge and support needed to succeed.”