FACE Amusement Group Welcomes David Knight

FACE Amusement Group has appointed David Knight as the vice president of Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown, which they operate.

Knight brings more than two decades of hospitality and gaming operations experience to the role. He most recently served as vice president of operations at Liv Hospitality, LLC, where he oversaw operational performance at two casino resorts in Deadwood, South Dakota.

“David brings disciplined operational leadership and deep experience across complex hospitality environments,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “As Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown continues to scale as an entertainment-driven destination, his background in high-volume, experience-based venues will be critical to delivering consistency, energy and guest engagement across the brand.”